DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,241 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of DTE Energy worth $152,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,004,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DTE opened at $112.66 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

