Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY24 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.650 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 4.2 %

NAPA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,671. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $137,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 539,940 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

