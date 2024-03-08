Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $216.17 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

