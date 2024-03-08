DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.57

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 12424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $682.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

