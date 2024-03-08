Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $259.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.10. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,428,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.