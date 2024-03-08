Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EC

Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 50.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.