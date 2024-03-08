Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

EIX stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

