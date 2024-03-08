Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of EW opened at $93.81 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,362,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,672,000 after purchasing an additional 729,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

