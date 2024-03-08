EFG International AG (EFGXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5726 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from EFG International’s previous dividend of $0.43.

EFG International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGXY opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.86. EFG International has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$10.93.

EFG International Company Profile

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services.

