Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

