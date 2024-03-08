Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,368 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $266,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $501.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

