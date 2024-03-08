Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $2,279,000. venBio Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,047,916 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at $830,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

