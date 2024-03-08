Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

