Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Sells 104,537 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58.
Enerplus Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ERF stock opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.65 and a twelve month high of C$25.65.
Enerplus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
