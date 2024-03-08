Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHAB shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $9.60 on Friday. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enhabit by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,161,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $77,886,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,207,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 337,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,967,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Enhabit by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,987 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

