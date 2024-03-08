Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,088 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Entegris were worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Entegris by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $145.37 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.