Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

