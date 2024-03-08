EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $798.80 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001620 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001672 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001316 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,418,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,423,193 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

