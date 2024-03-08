Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Gold Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Free Report) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Pi Financial analyst A. Terentiew expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

LGD stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

