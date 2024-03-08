Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $0.38 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

