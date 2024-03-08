Ergo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $407,722.68 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $159.64 million and approximately $407,722.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,617.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.71 or 0.00642890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00129727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00057198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00219346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00054658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00163974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,854,942 coins and its circulating supply is 73,854,852 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

