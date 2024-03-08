Eric Thomas Greager Buys 20,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.01. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTE

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.