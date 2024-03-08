Eric Thomas Greager Buys 20,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
BTE opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.01. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37.
Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on BTE
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.