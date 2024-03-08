Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 212,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,575. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the second quarter worth about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 236.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

