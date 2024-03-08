Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $16.72. Ero Copper shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 114,834 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

