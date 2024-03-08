ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells $248,688.00 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ESAB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ESAB by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ESAB by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ESAB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ESAB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

