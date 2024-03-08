Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.87. 261,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $467.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,507,867 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

