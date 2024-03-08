Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $57.29. 2,980,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,899,094. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

