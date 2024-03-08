Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,966,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,629 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,373,000 after acquiring an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

GLDM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 1,037,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,448. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

