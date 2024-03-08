Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.23. 10,830,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,413,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

