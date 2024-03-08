Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.18. 250,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,057. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

