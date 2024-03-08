Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. 214,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

