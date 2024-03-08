Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 69.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 75,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,351,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 123,562 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 77,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.