Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. 45,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

