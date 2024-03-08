Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.13. 88,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,774. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,159. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

