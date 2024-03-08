Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 368,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,314. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.