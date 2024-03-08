Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $31,619,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 4,266,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,847,516. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.