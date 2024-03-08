Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,984 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,666,000 after purchasing an additional 344,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.