Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.94. The stock had a trading volume of 281,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

