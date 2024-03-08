Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000.

BATS JMST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 180,634 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

