Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LNG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.63. 252,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

