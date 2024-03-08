ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1044 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFL opened at $10.45 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

