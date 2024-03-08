Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.0 %

WELL stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.