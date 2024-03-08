Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 241.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGO opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

