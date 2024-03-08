Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,473,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $159.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

