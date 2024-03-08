Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $286.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

