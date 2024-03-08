Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $194.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.