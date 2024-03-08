Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,406 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $247.49 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $249.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

