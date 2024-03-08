Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 5,405 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 61,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 902,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TD opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

