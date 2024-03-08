Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everi

Everi Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Everi has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everi will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Everi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Everi by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.