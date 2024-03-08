EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Sells $58,089.00 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Olga Shevorenkova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EVgo alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72.

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,071. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $913.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVgo

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.